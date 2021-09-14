PEOPLE in Wales will be able to receive a booster Covid-19 jab from as early as next week.

The Welsh Government’s health minister Eluned Morgan confirmed today, September 14, that the boosters will be available for specific groups from next week after the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) published final advice on the next stage of the vaccination programme.

The news comes after 12-15-year-olds in Wales will be offered the Covid-19 vaccine.

Those eligible to receive a booster jab are:

Those living in residential care homes for older adults

All adults aged 50 or over

Frontline health and social care workers

All aged 16 to 49 with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe Covid-19 and adult carers

Adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.

Ms Morgan said: “I would like to thank the JCVI for their advice. I have accepted this advice, so Wales will begin deployment of the booster programme from next week.

“Some months ago, the JCVI was asked whether a campaign should be launched to give people a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, as a result of emerging evidence of reduced immunity over time.

“Following weeks of discussion and consideration of evidence, the JCVI has provided its final advice, which recommends the autumn booster campaign for certain groups; its purpose being to reduce any further incidence of Covid-19 and maximise protection in those who are most vulnerable to serious infection, ahead of the winter months.”

The JCVI recommends that individuals eligible and received vaccination in the first phase – priority groups 1-9 – should be given a third dose booster a minimum of six months after their second dose.

They recommend that either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine to be used, irrespective of the initial vaccine that was given.

The JCVI will consider the benefits of a booster dose in younger adults at a later date.

Ms Morgan said: “There may be opportunities to offer for the Covid-19 vaccine and flu vaccine to be co-administered, but this is only where timing and logistics allow.

“We have been planning for an autumn booster with health boards over the summer months. I am confident our NHS is ready to deliver this, and we will start next week by offering a booster vaccine to people living and working in care homes and frontline health and social care staff.

“It is important that those eligible under the JCVI advice receive a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, when they are called for an appointment, as there is the possibility of reduced immunity of their previous doses over time.

“The vaccine continues to be the best way to prevent serious illness and the spread of Covid-19, and every eligible adult is urged to take up both doses when asked, and a booster dose, if eligible.”