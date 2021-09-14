PLANS to build a further 170 homes as part of a major housing development in South Sebastopol could get the green light this week.

A planning application for the development on land in the Wren’s Nest character area, which is west of Cwmbran Drive, has been recommended for approval by Torfaen council planners.

The plans form part of a masterplan for 1,200 homes being built in South Sebastopol, which was given outline planning permission in 2014.

If approved, this section of the development would take the total number of homes with planning consent to more than 1,000.

This development is the second phase of the Wren’s Nest section of the masterplan, with the first for 188 homes already approved.

A mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom semi-detached and detached houses are proposed, along with eight apartments.

Eighteen of the homes would be classed as ‘affordable’, making up around 10 per cent of the development.

The number has been questioned by Torfaen Friends of the Earth, but a planning report says it could be increased following a review of the viability of the site.

The site is made up of agricultural fields, also including hedgerows and woodland, with a section lying next to the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal conservation area.

A 40-metre buffer zone next to the canal has been included, in accordance with a planning condition agreed in the outline application.

All of the properties will have designated parking, and most will benefit from a garage, according to a planning report.

Nine people have commented on the plans, with concerns including that building on the land will result in more flooding.

Concern over traffic issues and that the area will look “more like a concrete jungle rather than a walk through nature” were also raised.

Torfaen council’s landscape officer has also objected over some of the homes backing onto woodland.

The number of homes proposed in this section has been reduced by seven, but the officer has requested they are all removed to help visually integrate the woodland into the development.

However a planning report, which recommends that councillors approve the plan, says refusing the development for this reason would be “difficult to justify”.

It says the application is “a well thought out high quality development”.

Torfaen council’s planning committee will decide the application on Thursday.