WALES will kick off their autumn campaign against New Zealand at a sold-out Principality Stadium.

All tickets for the Saturday, October 30 clash with the All Blacks (kick-off 5.30pm) have been snapped up as Wayne Pivac’s men prepare to play in front of a bumper crowd for the first time since the 2020 Six Nations.

Wales face a daunting task against New Zealand as they will be without their England-based stars for the Test, which is outside World Rugby’s international window.

Nonetheless, there will be hope of causing an upset and setting the tone for the autumn encounters with South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

“We have made half-price concessionary tickets for under 17s available across all categories for all four matches for the first time,” said a WRU ticket office spokesperson.

“This has appealed to a younger audience and more families as well as our normal event goers and rugby aficionados.

“This will partly account for the high demand for tickets across all four matches, but we are incredibly pleased with the response from Welsh supporters.

“Nobody knew what to expect after the year and a half we have all had, but we are delighted to be able to say that the appetite for Welsh rugby, and of course the All Blacks, is as strong as it has ever been.

“We are all looking forward to a month of celebration at Principality Stadium and we are ready to welcome supporters back safely and securely.

“New challenges will be presented and we will follow Welsh Government and Public Health Wales advice closely ensuring all of the appropriate safety precautions are in place.

“We will worry about these elements so supporters don’t have to and, of course, we have a full refund policy in place so fans can be safe in the knowledge that their money is safe if personal or national circumstances change due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.”

The stadium will be operating staggered entry time. Tickets holders will be alerted to their required entry time and gate number on their ticket closer to game.

Wales played all of their games behind closed doors in the Autumn Nations Cup and Six Nations before being allowed restricted crowds of 8,200 for summer Tests against Canada and Argentina.