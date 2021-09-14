A COUNTY councillor and ex-teacher has told a jury that claims he sexually abused four children are “atrocious” and “false allegations”.

Anthony Hampton, 74, from Barry, is on trial accused of 20 counts of indecent assault against two boys and two girls between the 1970s and 1990s.

Prosecutor Roger Griffiths has told Cardiff Crown Court the defendant had massaged and rubbed himself against some of the complainants.

Three of the alleged victims were his students.

One complainant said the alleged abuse started when she was five and included Hampton lying on top of her and masturbating.

In his defence, he told the court he became a teacher in 1959, a Vale of Glamorgan councillor in 1991 and served for 10 or 11 years as chairman of the Welsh Joint Education Committee (WJEC).

When he was asked by his barrister Christopher Rees if he had ever masturbated with one of his accusers, he replied: "Absolutely not. That would be abhorrent to me."

When questioned if he had ever "interfered" with another pupil, he answered: "Certainly not."

Hampton told the jury: “I have never sexually abused anybody in my life.

“I’m appalled by these false allegations.

“I have no idea why people make these things up.

“I’ve got nothing to hide at all.”

When he was asked if he had even shown a student pornography, he told Mr Rees: "I have never purchased pornography in my entire life."

Hampton, formerly of Fforest Drive, Barry, described the allegations against him as “atrocious”.

Two complainants claim they were assaulted when they were being privately tutored by Hampton.

Another alleged victim said she was abused in a classroom at a Vale of Glamorgan school.

Mr Griffiths said: “When the defendant was arrested following the claims made by the two boys, he denied anything improper had taken place.

“He told the police he had a medical condition which would have prevented him carrying out the offences as the boys described.”

Hampton has told the court he had suffered from a condition effecting the penis called balanitis.

The trial, which is being held in front of Judge David Wynn Morgan, continues.