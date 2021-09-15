FIVE coronavirus patients are currently in intensive care at the Grange, with a further 32 needing specialist breathing support.

Earlier this month, Wales’ rolling seven-day case rate reached its highest level in 2021 – passing 500 cases per 100,000 people and the previous peak from back in January.

As of Monday, there were 95 Covid positive or suspected Covid patients in hospitals in Gwent, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board confirmed, with a further 75 patients recovering from coronavirus in hospital.

A spokesman for the health board said: “There are currently five Covid positive patients being cared for in our Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at The Grange University Hospital, and 32 patients receiving specialist respiratory support at the hospital.

“The number of Covid positive patients being cared for across hospitals in our health board area is increasing, with 58 Covid positive patients, 37 suspected Covid patients, and 75 patients recovering from Covid-19 in our hospitals.

“We’d like to remind the public that while lockdown restrictions may no longer be in place, Covid-19 is still circulating in our communities and case numbers are climbing.

“We would urge local people to receive their vaccination, keep wearing facemasks where appropriate, maintain social distancing and avoid poorly ventilated areas to protect yourself, others and our NHS services.”

The health board were unable to provide details on how many of these patients were unvaccinated, or the ages of the patients, due to patient confidentially.

The rolling seven-day coronavirus case rate for Wales per 100,000 people. Picture: Public Health Wales/Welsh Government.

However, on Monday, September 6, it was announced that coronavirus patients made up the largest part of the Grange’s intensive care unit.

“We’re all pretty gutted that we’re facing this next wave of covid patients,” said Dr Ami Jones, a consultant in intensive care at the Grange University Hospital. “Vaccination has certainly weakened the link between infections and hospitalisations but it hasn’t broken it and the unvaccinated are featuring heavily in hospitalised patients

“Please get vaccinated. Please make sure that you keep wearing facemasks, social distancing and avoiding poorly ventilated areas whether you’re vaccinated or not.

“You can still catch and spread Covid if vaccinated but the risk of becoming seriously unwell/hospitalised is much less.”

The following day, Dr David Hepburn, a consultant in intensive care at the Grange University Hospital, said intensive care had “an equal if not great number of unvaccinated” patients (as of September 7).

“On the whole the vaccinated patients are much less unwell in terms of support needed than in previous waves. The patients are also younger this time around,” he added.