A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

DANIEL ROBERTS, 24, of North Street, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on the A465 Tredegar on February 22.

He was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LLOYD MOSS, 20, of Cae Canol, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 22 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, on March 2.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SEAN CALUM MCMAHON, 25, of Llanishen, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 67 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at Mitchel Troy on August 21.

He was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

COREY HUGH HALL, 25, of Coed Main, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Heol Cae Maen and attempting to assault a police officer on August 18.

DANIEL SOLOMON MUNTEAN, 23, of Stow Hill, Newport, was ordered to pay £784 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle on June 2.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEIGHTON GRANT PEARCE, 32, of Chelmer Walk, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of 2.22 grams of cocaine on April 18.

NATHAN MORGAN, 29, of Carno Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to public disorder on April 25.

He was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge.

MELANIE CLIFFORD, 35, of Duckpool Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle on March 18.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER PAUL EVANS, 49, of Robertson Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £503 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 53mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on February 14.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEON GOODMAN, 29, of Monmouth Castle Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £234 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on February 14.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

ROBERT LEWIS, 45, of Lambourne Way, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle on March 19.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BENJAMIN MARK MATHIAS, 36, of William Morris Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a hand-held mobile telephone on the Southern Distributor Road on February 12.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAUL HENRY MILES RICHARDS, 43, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle on June 16.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK JASON TOMS, 50, of Greenmeadow Way, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance Marlborough Road on May 14.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.