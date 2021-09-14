SOUTH Wales Police are appealing for information regarding a man who may be a witness of the death of Dr Gary Jenkins in July.

Three people have been charged with murdering Dr Jenkins who died on Thursday, August 5 after an incident in Bute Park on Tuesday, July 20.

Jason Edwards, 25, of Litchfield Court, Riverside, Cardiff, Lee Strickland, 36, of no fixed abode, and a 16-year-old girl, are due to face trial on January 17 next year.

​South Wales Police are now trying to find a man who they say has nothing to do with the alleged murder but may have information that will help the investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Stuart Wales, said: “I would like to thank the community for the excellent support they have provided to this investigation to date, which has helped enormously.

“We are now making a further appeal for the man in this CCTV image to come forward, so that we can speak with him about his movements and interactions in Cardiff City centre during the relevant time.

“We believe he would have been in the vicinity of the top of Queen Street near its junction with St John Street at around 11.30pm on Monday, July 19.

“We understand he was then in the vicinity of the Esso garage at the bottom of Cathedral Road at 11.54pm before walking up Cathedral Road away from the city centre,

“I must stress he has done nothing wrong but he may have important information that would further assist our enquiries in relation to what happened to Dr Gary Jenkins.”

To contact South Wales Police with information regarding Dr Jenkins' death, visit their website, contact them on social media via a private message, email SWP101@south-wales.police.uk or call 101 - in all methods quote the number *254215.

Alternatively, they could submit information directly here.



