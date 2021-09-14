A ROAD near a primary school in Chepstow has been temporarily closed because of a leaking water main.
Welsh Water were made aware of the leak last week and have liaised with the local authority to close the road and repair the damage.
Monmouthshire Roadworks have said on social media that the closure will be in place up to and including Wednesday, September 15.
A spokesman from Welsh Water said: "We became aware of the leak at Old Bulwark Road last week and sent a team to investigate.
"Due to the location of the leak, a temporary road closure will be needed to enable our team to complete the repair safely.
"We have liaised with the local highway authority and agreed for the work to be completed this week.
"The leak is not affecting supplies for customers and we will continue to monitor it until the repair is completed. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
