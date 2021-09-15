PLAYGROUP toddlers created quite a buzz when they helped secret crafters to unveil a woollen wonderland which has enveloped a village memorial garden.

Caerleon Cherubs got in among teddy bears enjoying a picnic, Bill and Ben the Flowerpot Men and buzzing bees, when invited into the Magic Garden in Caerleon.

Knitters and crafters of the Prosecco & Purls group, members of Gwent Trefoil and Newport U3A craft section, joined by more than 40 secret knitters created the garden by yarn bombing the Roman town of Caerleon.

The creation, billed as The Return of The Magic Garden after the creation of a similar knitted fantasy in the garden last year, will help raise funds for Newport-based St David's Hospice Care.

The Magic Garden, which raised £3,000 for the hospice last time, is open until Sunday, September 19.

Organisers Dame Dame Rosemary Butler and Reverend Elaine Hills joined other group members to welcome the children and the public into the garden.

Dame Rosemary said: "Our members have been knitting and crocheting all year to make the exhibits. It's a lot of stitches but the end result, the Magic Garden here in Caerleon, is wonderful."

Fundraising ideas include a teddy tombola for a £1 donation and a chance to bid for the unique hand-knitted Paddington Bear and his plate of lifelike marmalade sandwiches.

The yarn bombing crafters include secret knitters aged from 14 to 90, who are based mostly in Caerleon. Prosecco & Purls brightened up the town and made the national news with their jolly, knitted Christmas post-box toppers and bollard covers in previous years.

Tania Ansell, of St David's Hospice Care, said: "The Magic Garden is a wonderful and uplifting way for these fantastically talented people to show their support for the hospice at the time of our greatest ever need."

To find out more about the group head to their Facebook page at @proseccopurls and to donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/prosecco-and-purls.