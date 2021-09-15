THE A465 was closed near Llangua for about five hours yesterday afternoon after a lorry crashed into a bridge.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, but it did force the closure of a busy road near the border.

West Mercia Police responded to the incident at around 3pm and made the decision to close the road.

The road was reopened some time later.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "Around 3.15pm on Tuesday, September 14 officers received a report of a lorry having struck a bridge on the A465 near Pontrilas.

"The road was closed while officers attended.

"No injuries were reported, the lorry was recovered and the road reopened around 8pm."

