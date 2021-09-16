A WOMAN is to face trial after she denied stealing more than £4,500 worth of cigarettes from a cash and carry.
Alina Rostas, 33, is accused of the alleged theft at Cwmbran’s Booker Wholesale on January 9, 2020.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Daniel Williams at Newport Crown Court.
Her trial is due to take place on December 16.
She was represented by Peter Donnison and the prosecution by Joshua Scouller.
Rostas, of Brudenell Road, Wandsworth, London, was remanded in custody.
