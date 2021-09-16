AN EPIC rocket launch production is set to take off at Blaenavon Ironworks next week.

Tickets are now on sale for Tin Shed Theatre Co.’s latest production.

The event will see Infinity Space Wales ― a space agency imagined by Tin Shed Theatre Co. ― take over the Cadw heritage site for an immersive production examining Welsh identity, legacy, and the nation’s place in the universe.

The family-friendly spectacle follows local space cadet Elin in her journey into outer space, investigating the source of ‘The Blip’.

George Harris, company director of Tin Shed Theatre Co., said: “When we first went to Blaenavon, we identified it as a town which was really invested in its cultural heritage.

“The Ironworks felt like the perfect space to create a vast piece of outdoor theatre, specific to the site and tackling the largest concept we could conceive: space exploration.

“We’re so excited to be bringing such a timely, immersive outdoor production to an iconic space in south Wales.

“Having had to postpone the show for a year due to lockdown restrictions in 2020, we’re happy to finally be able to take to the stage.”

Deputy minister for arts and sport Dawn Bowden MS said: “We are lucky in Wales to have so many brilliant venues to host outdoor arts productions, and I’m thrilled to see that Blaenavon Ironworks will be the site for an innovative, ambitious work of theatre.

“Outdoor arts productions offer audiences such unique experiences, and I’m confident the success of Rocket Launch Blaenavon will encourage even more theatre and arts companies to consider staging their work here in Wales.”

Tickets for Rocket Launch Blaenavon, taking place September 25 at 7.30pm, can be purchased for £5 from cadw.gov.wales.

A limited number of free tickets are available to Blaenavon residents via ‘The Space’ pop-up shop on Broad Street.

Those unable to attend the production in person won’t miss out, as it will be live-streamed free on iswales.com, with British Sign Language interpretation and subtitles available.