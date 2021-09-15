A fitness group from Newport is embarking on an ambitious and physically exhausting challenge – climbing a mountain 10 times in one day.

Next month, a number of members from Evolve Fit will be ascending Pen y Fan.

But, while most people tend to take a picture at the summit before calling it a day, the group will have a number of opportunities to take the perfect snap – as when they reach the base, they will turn around and do it all over again.

All told, the 16 strong group will be making the walk 10 times in one day – and for good reason.

Their efforts are part of efforts to improve fitness – and to raise money for a good cause.

Ahead of their Ten y Fan challenge, which is taking place on October 2, the challengers are raising money for local mental health charity Newport Mind.

All told, it is hoped that £1,500 will be raised for the charity.

At the time of writing, Evolve Fit are 78 per cent of the way to their target, raising £1,170.

The challenge was designed by group owner Clare Woodward, who has ambitiously told members that the challenge can be completed inside 20 hours.

To that end, the group will be setting off at 4am on the day.

Group member Maria Roberts said: “I’m a member of Evolve Fit which is a local fitness group based in Newport. The group is owned by Clare Woodward.

“A number of us have signed up to do a challenge with Clare who is always looking for inventive ways to improve our fitness.

“Our current challenge is Ten Y Fan. This means we will walk up and down Pen Y Fan 10 times on 2nd October 2021 starting at 4am. Clare thinks we can do it in 20 hours. I’m not so sure.

“The group are all completely different people who come together for fitness classes. Some are fitness instructors on top of their day jobs and then there’s me - an older member of the group who has lost weight and got active.

“We are raising money for Newport Mind.”

More information, including a link to the fundraising page, can be found here.