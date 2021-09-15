FOUR of the ten newly reported deaths in Wales are in the Gwent area according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.
This brings the total in Gwent to 995 and in Wales as a whole to 5,770.
Out of the 2,298 newly recorded cases in Wales, 398 were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area which covers the Gwent region.
171 of these were recorded in Caerphilly, 74 in Blaenau Gwent, 71 in Newport, 57 in Torfaen and 24 in Monmouthshire.
Caerphilly again recorded the fifth highest number of new cases in Wales and once again, Monmouthshire recorded the lowest number of new cases.
Here are all of the new cases for Wales:
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 209
Cardiff – 202
Neath Port Talbot – 199
Swansea – 190
Caerphilly – 171
Carmarthenshire – 161
Flintshire – 125
Conwy – 100
Wrexham – 94
Vale of Glamorgan – 92
Powys – 81
Bridgend – 80
Blaenau Gwent – 74
Newport – 72
Gwynedd – 67
Pembrokeshire – 64
Torfaen – 57
Denbighshire – 50
Merthyr Tydfil – 43
Ceredigion – 43
Anglesey – 40
Monmouthshire – 24
Resident outside of Wales – 47
Unknown location - 13
