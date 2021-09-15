FOUR of the ten newly reported deaths in Wales are in the Gwent area according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.

This brings the total in Gwent to 995 and in Wales as a whole to 5,770.

Out of the 2,298 newly recorded cases in Wales, 398 were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area which covers the Gwent region.

171 of these were recorded in Caerphilly, 74 in Blaenau Gwent, 71 in Newport, 57 in Torfaen and 24 in Monmouthshire.

MORE NEWS:

Caerphilly again recorded the fifth highest number of new cases in Wales and once again, Monmouthshire recorded the lowest number of new cases.

Here are all of the new cases for Wales:

Rhondda Cynon Taf – 209

Cardiff – 202

Neath Port Talbot – 199

Swansea – 190

Caerphilly – 171

Carmarthenshire – 161

Flintshire – 125

Conwy – 100

Wrexham – 94

Vale of Glamorgan – 92

Powys – 81

Bridgend – 80

Blaenau Gwent – 74

Newport – 72

Gwynedd – 67

Pembrokeshire – 64

Torfaen – 57

Denbighshire – 50

Merthyr Tydfil – 43

Ceredigion – 43

Anglesey – 40

Monmouthshire – 24

Resident outside of Wales – 47

Unknown location - 13