A MAN threatened to kill his on/off girlfriend after going “crazy” when he lost his temper while painting her bathroom.

Paul Davey’s victim was terrified after he “lost it” at her home in Pontypool and attacked her.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how he was in a “bad mood” after turning up to help her decorate and had injured his finger.

He had latter grabbed a knife from a knife block before trashing her kitchen and going around the house smashing light bulbs in different rooms.

Prosecutor Lowri Wynn Morgan said: “The complainant told him, ‘I’m frightened, is that what you want? Does it make you feel good?’

“He replied, ‘You’re going to die tonight. I don’t care if I have to go to prison. Someone’s going to die today and it’s going to be you.’

“The defendant put his finger across his throat.

“The victim described him as going crazy. She said he lost it.”

The court heard how Davey had thrown the woman’s tablet down the stairs and how she found it shattered and bent in half.

When she went outside crying, Miss Wynn Morgan added: “The defendant told them, ‘They are only crocodile tears. She tried to stab me.’”

He had grabbed and hit her and she complained of pain in her right arm and bruising to a bicep.

Davey, 27, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

The offences were committed on September 7, 2019.

James Evans, representing Davey, said: “The defendant welcomes a restraining order. He wants nothing more to do with this woman.

“He went to this house to help.

“Direct contact is the last thing he wants.”

He described the couple’s relationship as “antagonistic” and said his client had long faced problems with alcohol misuse.

Judge Catherine Richards said the defendant’s behaviour had been “appalling”.

She adjourned sentence until next week so that the court could make further enquiries about a victim personal statement and his previous convictions.

Davey was remanded in custody.