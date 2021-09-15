A cannabis farm has been found inside a property in a Caerphilly village.

Officers from Gwent Police were called to an address in Pontlottyn late last week (Friday, September 10).

While carrying out enquiries as part of an arrest warrant – the cannabis operation was uncovered.

In total, nine plants were uncovered, along with a host of equipment being used to grow the illegal haul.

It is believed that police discovered the operation at around 10.55am.

A force spokesman has confirmed that the plants have since been removed from the property, on Mount Street.

They have since been destroyed.

Meanwhile, the remainder of the cannabis growing operation has been dismantled.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection with this incident, though police investigations are said to be ongoing.

#BargoedNPT #RhymneyNPT have located a cannabis growth in the Pontlottyn area today, the growth has now been dismantled and sent for destruction #CO345 #CO202 #PC1711 #PC1101 pic.twitter.com/dZkgI2gr6k — Gwent Police | Caerphilly Borough Officers (@GPCaerphilly) September 10, 2021

News of the find was shared on social media by officers in Gwent Police’s Bargoed and Rhymney neighbourhood police teams.

In a later post, it was revealed that their “specialist method of entry officers” discovered the cultivation while carrying out enquiries which were said to be “unrelated”.

Statement from police in full

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “Officers attended an address in Mount Street, Pontlottyn on Friday 10 September at around 10.55am as part of enquiries for an arrest warrant.

“Nine cannabis plants were found at the address as part of a growth, which has been dismantled and destroyed.”

Anyone with further information can contact the force on 101, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously.

An earlier Twitter post from the Caerphilly Borough Officers account read: “BargoedNPT RhymneyNPT have located a cannabis growth in the Pontlottyn area today.

“The growth has now been dismantled and sent for destruction.”