Fred and Rose West are infamous serial killers known for the murder of at least nine people between them, and three by Fred on his own, between 1967 and 1987 in Gloucestershire.
When they were eventually caught Fred hanged himself in HMP Birmingham in 1994, whilst Rose is serving a life sentence at HMP New Hall.
Their cases have sparked much morbid interest about what they did, and that will be explored further in a new programme by ITV.
Fred and Rose West: Reopened will be presented by Trevor McDonald as investigators explore new leads in the case, suggesting that there might be more victims than already known.
New information from documents and witness testimonies, the programme digs into numerous locations where the Wests claimed to have hidden victims.
A breakthrough might also be made when they look into a place known as `the Farm', where Fred claimed to have buried 20 further bodies.
The use of Ground Penetrating Radar, sniffer dogs, and an inspection camera also reveal a suspicious cavity beneath a cafe in Gloucester.
Here’s how to watch the programme
How to watch Fred and Rose West: Reopened?
It will air tonight – Wednesday 15 September – on ITV from 9pm-10pm.
How many episode of Fred and Rose West: Reopened will there be?
There will be two episodes, with the second airing tomorrow on Thursday 16 September, again from 9pm-10pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.