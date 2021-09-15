200 CARS were gathered in a supermarket car park in the Caerphilly borough on the weekend.
Gwent Police were called to the Tesco car park in the Pontymister Industrial Estate on Sunday, September 12, to reports of anti-social use of cars.
It happened around 8.40pm and on attending, officers said that there were around 200 cars in the car park.
MORE NEWS:
- Stories of bravery and sacrifice by Gwent crew in Battle of Britain
- Teenage drug dealer with 'shocking' criminal record behind bars
- In the dock: Look who's been in court from across Gwent
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “No offences were identified, and the motorists dispersed shortly after the arrival of officers.”
Last night, officers attended a large gathering of vehicles at #Tesco in #Risca @GPCaerphilly— Gwent Police | Operations & Support (@gpoperations) September 13, 2021
Most were sensible however a handful decided to ruin it by driving in an anti social manner.
These individuals have been or will be dealt with in the near future #OpCruise @RossAWhiting pic.twitter.com/FEKFkl7Kuk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.