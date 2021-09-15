200 CARS were gathered in a supermarket car park in the Caerphilly borough on the weekend.

Gwent Police were called to the Tesco car park in the Pontymister Industrial Estate on Sunday, September 12, to reports of anti-social use of cars.

It happened around 8.40pm and on attending, officers said that there were around 200 cars in the car park.

MORE NEWS:

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “No offences were identified, and the motorists dispersed shortly after the arrival of officers.”

 