A MONMOUTHSHIRE junior football club is raising money for a defibrillator following their rapid expansion.

Portskewett & Sudbrook Junior Football Club are raising funds for the defibrillator to be available in case of an emergency at their grounds or in the local community.

The club said that the decision came from the expansion of the club and the incident with Christian Eriksen at the Euros. “The events from the Euros were a huge driver plus the expanding use of the surrounding areas for recreational use.

“The fundraising campaign is to install an AED at the club to ensure we can deal with any incidents that may require its use – hopefully it will never actually be needed.

“We have a large junior section and two senior sides at the ground. The recreational grounds and the neighbouring Cornfield Project are also a popular destination for keep fit enthusiasts and many dog walkers along with those who enjoy the natural surroundings of the area.”

The club are aiming to raise £1,000 for the defibrillator and in just a day have raised almost half – with the total at the time of writing standing at £475. You can view the fundraising page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jbs59-community-defibrillator?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet+spider1c&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

Portskewett & Sudbrook Junior Football Club offer free access to football for children aged between three and eight-years-old and highly subsidised access for children aged nine to 16.

Their coaches and committee members are all volunteers. The club are also looking for new players and coaches to join their expanding set-up. Anyone interested should contact port.sudjfc@gmail.com