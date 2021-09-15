A NEWPORT kickboxing academy has won academy of the year.

Newport Kickboxing Academy, run by Matthew Rosier, is based on Corporation Road and won the academy of the year 2021 award, after opening back up at the start of the year.

The academy previously ran for three years until 2015 and was closed down due to Mr Rosier needing to focus on his children.

Now that they’re a bit older, he re-opened the academy at the start of the year and has been competing in online competitions.

Richard Hopkins and Matthew Rosier with the Academy of the Year 2021 award

“Over lockdown, the showmanship side of competitions were still going ahead online. I won the world championship online competition and won two more competitions online.”

When lockdown was lifted, the academy was reopened for in person training and there are currently 50 students aged between five and 15.

Thirty of the students completed their first grading event for their yellow belt in August - on the day the academy was given its award, with World Martial Arts Federation’s Richard Hopkins presenting the award at the academy.

After he was presented with the award, the academy’s students also presented him with a ‘best coach’ award.

The students at the club rounded the day off with a challenge to do 500 kicks in 60 minutes. “The kids have done really well for the last few weeks,” said Mr Rosier.

“It is a kids club and every two months we do days out as well as the usual kickboxing training.

“We make sure that each of the kids feel like they are achieving their own goals – however big or small.”