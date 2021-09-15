A TREE planted along Chepstow high street during lockdown have been snapped in what the council has branded a "disheartening" act.
The incident took place on the evening of September 11.
Photographs from passers by show the tree snapped almost in half.
The tree was one of a number of similar plants installed up the town's high street during lockdown "to enhance the environment" after the closure of the street to vehicles.
Planters and seating areas were installed by the council.
The pedestrianisation of the road brought mixed reaction.
Gwent Police said that the incident had not been reported to them.
A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said: “The council has planted trees in Chepstow’s town centre to enhance the environment and create a pleasant experience for shoppers and visitors.
"It is disheartening that individuals have damaged some of these trees and difficult to understand why they would carry out such vandalism.”
