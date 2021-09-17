A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JAMIE LEE, 30, of Otter Close, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drink driving with 133 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Welland Crescent on July 10.

He was ordered to pay £464 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW KEVIN RENDLE, 34, of Bryngwyn Road, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Ringland Way on March 22.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

IAN DAVID EVANS, 43, of Lakeside, Tredegar, was made the subject of a one-month electronically monitored curfew after he pleaded guilty to stealing lamb worth £116.87 from Farmfoods on September 5.

He was ordered to pay £211.87 in compensation and a surcharge.

KEVIN BRAY, 35, of Temple Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by gathering with another person without reasonable excuse on February 17.

MORGAN PETERS, 25, of Denbigh Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by gathering with another person without reasonable excuse at Somerton Park on February 21.

JACK WEBSTER, 23, of Upland Drive, Trevethin, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHANE ASHLEY MAY, 30, of Arail Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly in The Kingsway, Newport, on July 25.

KAI DEIGHTON, 30, of Brecnock Close, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £195 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly in Clarence Place, Newport, on August 9 and the criminal damage of a custody pillow worth £36 belonging to Gwent Police on August 10.

ADAM SZAFNAUER, 23, of Ternata Drive, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on August 21.

HAYLEY WYSOCKI, 34, of Commercial Street, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was banned from driving three years after she admitted failing to provide a specimen at Newport Central police station on August 22.

She was ordered to pay £211 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LOLITA LYNN CALLAGHAN, 40, of School Street, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £384 in a fine, compensation and a surcharge after she admitted causing criminal damage to three car tyres on West Street on August 21.

ARON MERVYN HOLLAND, 40, of Clos Afon Tywi, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood at Old Pant Road, Pantside, Newbridge, on February 10.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine and a surcharge.

JACK SAMUEL CASWELL, 24, of Heol Cae Ffwrnais, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way, Newport, on February 14.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

OTIS RHODEN, 46, of Hargreaves Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on February 14.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

NASEEM CRIQBAL, 53, of Commercial Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £475 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on February 14.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

SADIE HOLMES, 34, of Torridge Road, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.