A FORMER Gwent Police officer has appeared in court charged with two counts of misconduct in a public office.
Former Police Constable Paul Chadwick, of Churchwood in Griffithstown, is alleged to have entered into inappropriate relationships with two women he met while working as a serving officer.
The alleged offences took place last year, from January 14 to April 14, and from May 12 to May 30.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated Chadwick following a referral by Gwent Police.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how in November 2020, a woman was found by officers in “a state of distress.”
The woman told officers that “the root of her distress, to a degree” was that she had been in a relationship with the defendant – a serving police officer – which had subsequently developed into a sexual relationship.
Chadwick had been involved in a case during which the woman had gone missing, the court heard.
During the investigation, it was discovered that another woman had developed an inappropriate sexual relationship with the defendant while he was serving.
The defendant, now 51, retired from Gwent Police in June 2021.
Chadwick faces two charges of holder of a public office wilfully neglected to perform duty/wilfully misconducted himself.
He must attend Crown Court on October 13, and was granted unconditional bail.
