A CAREER criminal who went on a crime spree across Gwent and Cardiff is set to receive a lengthy prison sentence.
William Price, 55, stole jewellery, cash and a tweed suit following three burglaries between July 6 and August 3.
The defendant pleaded guilty to carrying out two raids in the Abergavenny area and one in the Rhiwbina suburb of Cardiff.
He also admitted the theft of a tractor battery and gas cannisters from a farm in Chepstow as well as slates in the Tongwynlais area of the Welsh capital.
Price, of Darren Las, Merthyr Vale, Merthyr Tydfil, also pleaded guilty to three counts of driving whilst disqualified.
Jason Howells, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant has 24 previous convictions for burglary.
He said Price has served previous jail terms of four years, 78 months and 40 months.
The defendant’s sentence was adjourned and he was remanded in custody by Judge Catherine Richards.
