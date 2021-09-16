Here is a round up of the public notices published in the South Wales Argus over the past week:

* Williams Shipping Holdings Limited trading as Williams Shipping Transport Limited, of Manor House Avenue, Millbrook, Southampton, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to add an operating centre to keep one goods vehicle and one trailer at Newport Truck Park, Unit 8 Nash Mead, Newport.

* Mr Ian James Culley, trading as Ian Culley Transport, of 6 Ceiriog Crescent, Rhydyfelin, Pontypridd, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to add an operating centre to keep three goods vehicles and two trailers at Associated British Ports, Alexandra Docks, Tom Lewis Way, Newport.

* Daniel Lloyd trading as Secureshreduk Limited of 2 Alexandra Gate, Ffordd Pengam, Cardiff, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Unit 4, Walnut Tree Farm, Newport, as an operating centre for one goods vehicle.

* P Godwin trading as P G Plant, of 1 Quarry House, Dancing Lane, Undy is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Unit 10, Newquay Road, Felnex Ind Est, Newport, as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and no trailers.

* Claire Louise Kennedy trading as J & J Kennedy Demolition Ltd, of The Old Council Yard, Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate, Blaenavon, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use The Old Council Yard, Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate, Blaenavon, as an operating centre for three goods vehicles and no trailers.

* Corinthian Access Ltd, of Mulberry House, Pen-y-Pound, Abergavenny, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to add an operating centre to keep 10 vehicles and six trailers at Pencoed Castle, Pencoed Lane, Llanmartin.

* LunaLeisure Ltd, on behalf of the Pioneer Club, Rochester Road, Newport, has applied to Newport City Council for a Club Premises Certificate for the sale/supply of alcohol between the hours of 11am and 11pm daily, extended to 1am on Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve, Bank Holidays and Sundays preceding Bank Holidays.

* Ba Boo Events Ltd, 76 Commercial Street, Newport, has applied to Newport City Council for a premises licence for the off-sales of alcohol from Monday to Sunday 9am to 11pm.

* Rubin Lewis O'Brien, Cwmbran, is looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Brenda Vivien Connor (deceased), formerly of Flat 35, Home Valley House, Bryngwyn Road, Newport, who died on April 30, 2021.

* Rubin Lewis O'Brien, Cwmbran, is looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Bronwen Mair Davies (deceased), formerly of Hideaway Cottage, 95 High Street, Abersychan, Pontypool, who died on May 30, 2021.

* Harding Evans LLP, Newport, is looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Nancy Pocock (deceased), formerly of The Talisman, Catsash Road, Langstone, Newport, who died on October 28, 2020.

* Newbridge and District Social Club Ltd, of 11 Tynewydd Terrace, Newbridge, has had its registration cancelled under the Co-operative and Community Benefit Societies Act 2014 for not submitting any annual returns since that submitted for the society's financial year ending 2019.