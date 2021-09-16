Holidays abroad might still feel like a faraway fantasy but with these cheap flights to Spain from across the UK, that dream might be closer than you think.

With package holiday prices to Spain almost 40% cheaper this September and October, TravelSupermarket have put together some of the best deals out there.

Flights to late Summer sun locations like the Costa Dorada have fallen dramatically making a 4* seven night stay for two adults just £171 per person.

This is thanks to changes in the travel light system and the increase in confidence around travelling abroad.

Cheap flights to Spain are available across the UK. Credit: Anugrah Lohiya via Pexels

In fact, savvy bookers can find prices as low as £113pp to Barcelona as well as a variety of other popular Spanish tourist spots.

Enjoy the beach and the city if in Barcelona or explore Costa Dorada’s dazzling Roman ruins.

Coming in a close second is the Costa Brava which is just short day trip away up Spain’s Northern coast.

For people looking for an island getaway, Majorca is the place to escape a rainy Autumn back at home.

These cheap prices are due to the changing travel restrictions, Emma Coulthurst, travel commentator from TravelSupermarket said: “The cost and administration surrounding testing is still proving a major barrier to people travelling.

“With fewer people holidaying compared with pre-pandemic, for those who take the plunge, there are holidays available from the UK to the likes of the Spanish Costas in September and October from as little as under £150pp for seven nights.”

She added: Many travel companies are trying to extend the season to make up for the lack of opportunity to travel at the beginning of the summer in May, June and early July.

“If the UK Government announces, as anticipated, that PCR testing is being scrapped, we expect a surge in interest for late summer and October, including October half term from families, who made their plans in the UK this summer as the amber home quarantine wasn’t removed in time for them to opt for a foreign holiday.

“There are many people who haven’t holidayed abroad for more than a year and who will be keen to experience some foreign sun on their faces”.

Cheap Spain package holiday deals

We've compiled some of the best package holiday deals over the summer to suit all budgets.

Holidays are based both on a couple and a family of four, two adults and two children.

All accommodation scores a minimum of 3/5 on TripAdvisor reviews and flights are from airports across the UK

All prices correct as of September 15, 2021 and subject to availability.

Costa Dorada

Costa Dorada coastline. Credit: Matías Callone via Flickr

Couples

Seven nights for two adults at the 4* Mercure Atenea Aventura - PortAventura.

Flying from Stansted on September 30, from £293pp.

OR

Seven nights for two adults at the 4* Golden Port Salou - Salou.

Flying from Stansted on September 30 from £197pp.

Family of Four

Seven nights for a family of four at Salou Pacific Apartments – Salou.

Flying from Stansted on September 30, from £89pp.

OR

Seven nights for a family of four at the 3* Golden Port Salou - Salou.

Fying from Stansted on September 30, from £191pp.

Costa Brava

Couples

Seven nights for two adults at 3* Hotel Reymar - Santa Susanna.

Flying from Manchester or Liverpool on September 28 from £144pp.

OR

Seven nights for two adults at the 4* Gran Hotel Flamingo - Lloret del Mar.

Flying from Liverpool on September 28 from £177pp.

Family of four

Seven nights for a family of four at 3* Hotel Reymar - Santa Susanna.

Flying from Liverpool on September 28 from £94pp.

Majorca

Couples

Seven nights for two adults at 4* BQ Alcudia Sun Village - Playa de Muro.

Flying from Birmingham or East Midlands on September 30 from £165pp room only or from £306pp all-inclusive.

OR

Seven nights for two adults at the 4* Playa Moreia - S'illiot.

Flying from East Midlands on September 30 from £112pp.

Family of Four

Seven nights for a family of four at the 3* Bellevue Club - Alcudia.

Flying from East Midlands on September 30 from £133pp.

OR

Seven nights for a family of four at Sol Palmanova - Mallorca.

Flying from Nottingham on September 30 from £244pp.

Costa del Almeria

Costa del Almeria coastline. Caption: Wikipedia Commons

Couples

Seven nights for two adults at the 4* Hotel Best Mojacar - Andalucia.

Flying from Birmingham on September 26 from £212pp.

OR

Seven nights for two adults at the 4* Hotel Neptuno - Roquetas del Mar.

Flights from Birmingham on September 26 from £214 pp.

A family of four

Seven nights for a family of four at Hotel Best Oasis Tropical - Mojacar.

Flying from Glasgow International on September 26 from £186pp.

OR

Seven nights for a family of four at the 4* Hotel Bahia Serena - Roquetas del Mar.

Flights from Glasgow International on September 26 from £186pp.

Costa del Sol

Couples

Seven nights for two adults at the 4* Guadaporte Park Hotel - Algeciras.

Flying from Bournemouth on October 1 from £226pp.

OR

Seven nights for two adults at the 4* Hotel Rincón Sol - Avenida Del Mediterraneo.

Flying from Birmingham on October 1 from £192pp.

Family of Four

Seven nights for a family of four at the 4* Hotel Rincón Sol - Avenida Del Mediterraneo.

Flying from Bournemouth on October 1 from £184pp.

OR

Seven nights for a family of four at the 4* Colina del Paraiso - Benahavis.

Flying from Birmingham on October 1 from £132pp.