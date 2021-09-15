GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate to Newport men in connection with drug offences.
Officers would like to speak to Phillip Wainfur, 36, and Mark Wainfur, 32 - both from the Newport area.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 101, quoting 2100218721, or you can send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
