GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate to Newport men in connection with drug offences.

Officers would like to speak to Phillip Wainfur, 36, and Mark Wainfur, 32 - both from the Newport area.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 101, quoting 2100218721, or you can send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.