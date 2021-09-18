Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.
Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.
If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.