A NEWPORT man is wanted by police for supplying drugs.
Gwent Police have appealed for information to find 36-year-old Phillip Wainfur.
Police have confirmed that 32-year-old Mark Wainfur, also from Newport, has been arrested in connection with drug supply offences.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re appealing for information to locate Phillip Wainfur, 36, from Newport.
“Officers would like to speak to him in connection with drug supply offences.
“We also issued an appeal to locate Mark Wainfur, 32, from Newport, in connection with drug supply offences.
“He has been located and arrested.”
Anyone with information about the location of Phillip Wainfur should call 101, quoting 2100218721, or should send a direct message to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
