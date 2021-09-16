A 15-YEAR-OLD girl with links to the Caerphilly area has been missing for four days.
South Wales Police are appealing for information to help find the girl, Chloe, who was last seen in Merthyr on Sunday afternoon at around 1.10pm.
She has links to both the Swansea and Caerphilly areas.
READ MORE:
- Roads re-opened in Cwmbran after earlier police incident.
- 200 cars gather in borough supermarket car park.
- Cannabis plants uncovered in Gwent village.
“She is described as a white girl at around 5ft 3in tall with a medium build,” said a South Wales Police spokesperson.
“She has very long dark brown hair usually worn in a messy bun.
“Chloe was last seen wearing black bottoms and top.”
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact South Wales Police quoting 2100322395.
You can do so via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo, or by sending a private message on Facebook or Twitter, or via email to SWP101@south-wales.police.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.