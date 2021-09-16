A 15-YEAR-OLD girl with links to the Caerphilly area has been missing for four days.

South Wales Police are appealing for information to help find the girl, Chloe, who was last seen in Merthyr on Sunday afternoon at around 1.10pm.

She has links to both the Swansea and Caerphilly areas.

“She is described as a white girl at around 5ft 3in tall with a medium build,” said a South Wales Police spokesperson.

“She has very long dark brown hair usually worn in a messy bun.

“Chloe was last seen wearing black bottoms and top.”

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact South Wales Police quoting 2100322395.

You can do so via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo, or by sending a private message on Facebook or Twitter, or via email to SWP101@south-wales.police.uk