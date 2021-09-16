ROBBIE Willmott revealed it wasn’t just angry Newport County AFC manager Michael Flynn that dished out some home truths in the changing room after their midweek horror show.

The Exiles desperately need to put in a big performance when they host Walsall in League Two on Saturday after a nightmare night on Tuesday.

County were dreadful in a 1-0 defeat to a well-drilled Northampton side and were read the riot act by manager Michael Flynn after the game.

While the Cobblers were loudly toasting their hard-earned win in the away changing room, the boss said he told “the brutal truth” to his squad and then the players continued to thrash things out after his exit.

“I’ve seen him angry before but us senior players need to take responsibility in the changing room. We did that after the game and there were a few things that got ironed out,” said stalwart Willmott.

“The gaffer was frustrated and rightly so, it’s us out there on the pitch and he couldn’t do anything about that performance. We let him down against Northampton in parts of the game.”

DELIVERY: Robbie Willmott puts in a cross for County against Northampton

Flynn admitted he got his selection wrong and vowed to ring the changes for the clash with the Saddlers after his players went off script.

Willmott has been one of County’s best performers of the campaign so far and hopes he will keep his spot in the starting line-up.

“We need a reaction. The performance was nowhere near where it should be, we let ourselves down, we let the club down and we let the supporters down,” said the midfielder.

“That just wasn’t us at all and we can only go again on Saturday to put it right.”

County headed into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw at then leaders Harrogate, their seventh point from five away games that provided just two points last season.

The Exiles have three of their next four fixtures in Newport and Willmott knows they can’t waste their solid efforts on the road.

“We’ve had a very good start away from home. I don’t think people realise how tough the travelling is, getting back at 3am or 4am does take its toll,” he said.

“Every year I’ve been here, Rodney Parade has been a fortress for us and that is the frustrating part about Tuesday. We make it hard for teams to come here but that just wasn’t the case.

“We are miles better than that, we see it every day on the training ground. We can only put it right against Walsall.”

Giving some cheer to the Amber Army is essential after County’s start to the season on home soil that has featured an 8-0 loss to clinical Premier League side Southampton, a 2-2 draw with Leyton Orient and the defeat to the Cobblers.

Willmott said: “There is no hiding place here, and I know that because my name always seems to be shouted! That’s football, people pay their money and are entitled to their opinion. They voiced it on Tuesday and we had to take it on the chin.”

It will be a surprise if Willmott is one of those to miss out on Saturday after a lively start to the season.

GOAL! Robbie Willmott celebrates his header at Harrogate

The 31-year-old has played in eight of 10 games and has scored twice on his return to County after spending the second half of last season on loan at Exeter City.

“I feel like I am playing with a real freedom and I hope that people can see that,” said the versatile midfielder.

“I’ve enjoyed my start to the season and after getting a couple of goals early on I just want to add to that now, and hopefully I will be playing again on Saturday.”