NEWPORT'S High Street has been impacted by accidental damage to underground networks this week.

On Monday, September 13, an underground cable was accidentally damaged which resulted in a power cut affecting 28 premises – largely businesses – on High Street in Newport.

Those affected were put on a temporary supply of electricity, but the following day while the cable was being repaired a water pipe was accidentally damaged; some businesses had to temporarily close while further repairs were carried out.

This included Carpenters Arms which is back open for business (but with the footpath near the entrance affected by repair work).

Repair works near Carpenter's Arms on Newport's High Street

Staff member, Coral Ford, wasn’t on shift when the incident occurred but said: “I know we had to shut the pub because of the loss of water.

“We probably lost of on some money, especially as there was a football game [Newport County v Northampton Town] on.”

Repair work near Carpenter's Arms in Newport

The damage occurred near the top of Market Arcade, which is currently undergoing a huge restoration project.

The repair work can be seen by the entrance to Carpenters and near Tiny Rebel based in Newport Market.

Tiny Rebel on High Street

Anthony Davies Ltd’s Neil Evans, who is manager of the Market Arcade restoration project, said: “There was a cluster of utilities cables and unfortunately – even with tests – this can still happen. Fortunately, the guy is alive and well.”

Market Arcade is currently being redeveloped

And Western Power Distribution have apologised for any inconvenience caused to their customers.

A spokeswoman for WPD said: “We received a call at 2.10pm on Monday, September 13, about a power cut affecting 28 customers in High Street, Newport, the majority of those customers were business premises.

"The fault was due to third party damage to an underground cable.

“To get customers back on supply as soon as possible we installed temporary generators all customers affected were put onto a temporary supply by 1am Tuesday morning.

“While carrying out repairs to the underground cable fault on Tuesday at 6.04pm, contractors working on behalf of WPD damaged a water pipe. To enable us to safely continue to carry out the repairs to restore power supplies, we had to take the customers off the temporary generator supply.

“Once repairs were completed, all customers were back on mains supply by 9.17pm Tuesday evening. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”