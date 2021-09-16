A THIEF was caught on camera breaking into an NHS worker's car.

The man was arrested after being caught smashing the window of an emergency worker’s car with a screwdriver and taking kit from inside.

He has been charged, pleaded guilty in court, and was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, emergency workers have dedicated themselves to protecting and continuing to serve their communities, however, some have been targeted by thieves while at work.

Gwent Police has been working with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to protect property belonging to NHS staff, and to tackle a rise in theft of vehicles and theft from vehicles parked on NHS property.

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said: “Police forces and health services serve a common purpose. By working together, we can protect and reassure communities and individuals across Gwent.

“Let this be a warning to those who seek to profit from criminality by preying on our hard-working NHS workers: you’re making a grave mistake.

“We will find you, and we will make you accountable for your actions.”

Judith Paget, chief executive of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: “We are very grateful to Gwent Police for their action in relation to thefts like these.

“The cars involved belong either to hardworking staff who’ve been under significant pressure during the Pandemic, or to patients who are receiving treatment at the hospital. This is unacceptable behaviour and we will not tolerate any such criminal activity on our premises.

“We will continue to work with Gwent Police to ensure our sites are safe places to visit.”