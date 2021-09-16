A MAN has appeared in court after being charged with robbery following a raid at a post office.
Jay Strickland, 24, is accused of carrying out the alleged offence at Cwmbran’s Maendy Square this week at around 6.50am on Monday, September 13.
The defendant, of no fixed abode, Cwmbran, appeared at a hearing before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
It is alleged that he stole between £200 and £300.
Strickland was remanded in custody and is due to appear Newport Crown Court on October 6.
