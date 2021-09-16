Could your dog inspire you to cover a marathon?

A new campaign being launched by Age Connect is asking just that.

As part of the campaign to help end loneliness, Burns Pet Nutrition and Age Connects have teamed up to create Take the Lead.

The inaugural charity dog walking event encourages dog owners to get active by signing up and taking part.

For every £1000 raised collectively through the campaign, Burns Pet Nutrition will be donating vital dog food supplies to a local animal shelter to spread the community spirit to our four-legged friends too.

We continue to work in partnership with @burnspetfood.



This September is our charity dog-walk fundraiser and we encourage dog owners to either sign up or make a much-needed donation-https://t.co/SmoqkCCE1S#accv #burnspetnutrition #charitywalk #cardiffandthevale pic.twitter.com/uUGzmOIQix — Age Connects Cardiff (@ACCardiff) September 16, 2021

The challenge is for dog owners to walk the length of a Marathon (26.2 miles) or alternatively a Half Marathon (13.1 miles) with their furry friends over the 30 days of September 2021.

Although participants will be taking on the marathon distance individually within their own time and preferred locations, we will be united as the “Take the Lead” team to help end older isolation.

Two fifths of all older people aged 65 plus (about 3.9 million) say the television is their main company and the monies raised will be invested directly into the charity’s Community Support Project, which plays a vital part in ensuring local older people have access to basic help and emotional support.

This week is the first week of our sponsored walk in partnership with @burnspetfood



Join in and “Take the Lead” this September!



Dog walk a marathon or half marathon distance and collect sponsorship to help support older people facing isolation.https://t.co/grp5M939Qa#accv pic.twitter.com/pxKlSJSxVG — Age Connects Cardiff (@ACCardiff) September 3, 2021

Your donation will also mean that dogs living in shelters receive much needed supplies from Burns Pet Nutrition.

Simply head to the Age Connects Cardiff and the Vale @ACCV Facebook page to find out more and sign up to join the team.

Alternatively, if you are unable to take part, you can still show your support by making a donation via the Facebook fundraiser.