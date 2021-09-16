MONMOUTHSHIRE continues to have the lowest coronavirus case rate in Gwent and Wales after recording 39 new cases, according to Public Health Wales.
Across Wales, 2,891 new cases have been confirmed by Public Health Wales in the 24-hour period covered by the latest figures, of which 482 were recorded in Gwent.
Monmouthshire’s 39 new cases is the lowest number in Wales.
Conversely, only four local authorities – Swansea (359), Rhondda Cynon Taf (268), Cardiff (237), and Neath Port Talbot (217) – recorded more new cases than in Caerphilly (180) in the 24 hours up to 9am on Wednesday – the latest available figures.
Newport also saw a large rise in figures, with 146 new cases, while Blaenau Gwent recorded 64 positive results and Torfaen saw 53 new cases.
Caerphilly’s case rate now stands at 637.9 after recording 1,155 new cases over the seven-day period. This is the fourth highest case rate in Wales, behind Neath Port Talbot (711), Carmarthenshire (706.1), and Merthyr Tydfil (692.9).
Blaenau Gwent’s case rate, for the seven days up to September 11, is 532.5.
Torfaen (466.2) and Newport (419.6) have recorded case rates lower than the Wales-wide case rate, which stands at 494.3 per 100,000 people.
Four new coronavirus deaths have been recorded across Wales, however none of these were in Gwent. This means the death toll remains at 995 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.