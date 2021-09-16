AN ex-boyfriend who defied a restraining order by bombarding his former partner with abusive Facebook messages has been jailed.
Ceirion Joseph Lawrence, 30, continued to harass the woman even after recently being released from prison for a previous offence against her.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the defendant showed “a flagrant disregard for court orders”.
Lawrence, aged 30, of Lawrence Avenue, Abertillery, admitted sending a series of abusive messages via Facebook which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order.
The offence took place on September 8.
Outside the court, Gwent Police’s PC Samuel Mills, the officer in the case, said: "Lawrence showed complete disregard for the restraining order in place and his actions resulted in further alarm and distress being caused to the victim.
"Lawrence was immediately arrested and remanded into custody to attend court.
"I welcome the sentence given and I hope this acts as a deterrent to other perpetrators of domestic violence that such behaviour will not be tolerated and dealt with robustly."
Lawrence was jailed for six months and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge following his release from custody.
