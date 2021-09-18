A FIVE-STAR hotel has created a bespoke cocktail for National Hospitality Day.
Celtic Manor Resort, in Newport, is showing support for the hospitality industry on National Hospitality Day (Saturday, September 18) with a specially created cocktail.
Sweet Charity has a raspberry twist and includes:
- Absolut blue vodka
- Chambord black raspberry liqueur
- Fresh raspberries
- Pineapple juice
- Sugar cane syrup
- Garnish (dried raspberries and a mint sprig)
All proceeds from each sale of this cocktail will be donated to National Hospitality Day charities, including The Drinks Trust, Hospitality Action, The Licensed Trade Charity and Springboard.
The drink will be available for all guests visiting the Mulberry and Merlins bars at the Celtic Manor Resort from September 18 to September 25.
Vice-President of Operations at the Celtic Manor Resort, Matthew Lewis, said: “Business, employers and employees in the hospitality sector have been among those hit hardest by the pandemic, so as we return to some semblance of normality, we want to give back.
“It has been great to get back to doing what we do best over the summer months – putting exceptional guest experiences at the heart of everything we do.
“National Hospitality Day is another big step in bringing the sector back together in support of each other and we are delighted to be celebrating with a special new cocktail and supporting the vital work of Hospitality Action.”
