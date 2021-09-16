A POLICE helicopter was spotted flying with a searchlight over Newport last night.
The helicopter was hovering over the Maesglas area of the city at around 9.20pm.
The searchlight was shone from the helicopter towards street level.
Video footage also appears to show what looks like a laser pointer being shone at the sky.
There has been speculation that the helicopter was out looking for a missing person, although this has not been confirmed.
Gwent Police have been contacted for further information.
