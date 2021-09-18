THE OWNER of a popular Italian restaurant has been “taken aback” by the support shown by the community.

Grazi Gianluca Pandolfi is co-owner of Mamma Lina’s Rogerstone (which also has a restaurant on Albany Road in Cardiff) and has praised the people of Newport for showing their support throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Today is National Hospitality Day and we are throwing our support behind local restaurants, bars and hotel venues in the region.

Mr Pandolfi said: "We have been taken aback by the support our local communities have shown us.

“During lockdown we started a takeaway service which proved to be very popular and helped us keep paying the bills when we couldn't welcome customers into the restaurant.

“Since we have been able to open our doors, we have been fully booked every weekend and near capacity most nights of the week.

“It really has been quite incredible, and we are so very appreciative.”

Many hospitality businesses have felt the impact of the pandemic and lockdowns, with National Hospitality Day this Saturday (September 18) encouraging the public to go out and support the industry.

Mamma Lina’s Rogerstone will be open from 12pm to 2pm serving Italian dishes from their lunchtime and early bird menu. Guests can get two courses for £12.95 with this lunch deal available at the venue every Friday and Saturday.

For those hoping to dine in the evening, Mamma Lina’s Rogerstone opens again between 5pm and 10pm on Saturdays.

When asked why people should support the industry, Mr Pandolfi answered: “Local hospitality provides full and part time jobs for those living nearby.

“We do our best to source fresh produce from local suppliers and in general we provide a venue for the members of our local community to visit to relax, unwind and enjoy a couple of hours together enjoying a meal and drinks in a safe, friendly environment.”

Mamma Lina’s Rogerstone is open between 5pm and 9pm Monday to Thursday; between 12pm and 2pm then 5pm and 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays. It does not open on Sundays.