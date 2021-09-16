A DRUG dealer caught trafficking cocaine and cannabis in the Gwent Valleys has been jailed for nearly five years.
Ian Evans, 37, from Ebbw Vale, was described by the police as selfish and offering the services of a “one-stop shop”.
The defendant pleaded guilty to a number of offences.
Evans admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, crack cocaine as well as cannabis and offering to supply amphetamine.
He was jailed for four years and 10 months at Newport Crown Court.
After the case, Gwent Police’s PC Matt Jacob said: "Evans was a one-stop shop within the Blaenau Gwent area for users of controlled drugs.
“He gave no thought for anyone but himself and had been acting in this capacity for a considerable period of time.
“Following a diligent and extensive investigation, Evans was left with no option but to plead guilty.
"We welcome this sentence, and hope that it serves as a warning to all those involved in the supply of controlled drugs that we are committed to disrupting this activity and bringing offenders to justice."
