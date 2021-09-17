UNIVERSITIES in Wales have been ranked from best to worst in a new league table for 2021.
The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022 has released the new table for each institution as thousands of students head back to lectures.
Cardiff University came first in Wales, with the University of South Wales, which has a campus in Newport, placing seventh.
Newly published data for 2022 shows how each university was ranked on teaching quality, student experience, graduate prospects and competition rate.
Cardiff University is top of the Welsh university rankings, sitting in 35th place nationally and has also been named Welsh University of the Year, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport cafe loses £400 and 9/11 charity box in overnight burglary
- Here's why the Newport sinkhole has turned fluorescent green
- Police helicopter searching with spotlight over Maesglas, Newport last night
The University has invested £50 million in student support services, and this term is opening a Centre for Student Life. This year applications to the institution were up 12 percent.
Wales university league table 2022
1. Cardiff University
2. Aberystwyth Universtiy
3. Swansea University
4. Bangor University
5. Cardiff Metropolitan University
5. University of Wales Trinity St David
6. University of South Wales
7. Wrexham Glyndŵr University
- What do you think of the university league table? Let us know in the comments below.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.