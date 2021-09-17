NEWPORT County AFC’s midfielders have been challenged to fill the boots of lynchpin Scot Bennett as they wait to learn if the stalwart has suffered ligament damage.

The 30-year-old Cornishman was stretchered off with his left foot in a protective brace after landing awkwardly in Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Northampton at Rodney Parade.

Bennett will miss tomorrow’s League Two clash with Walsall in Newport and is set for a spell on the sidelines after a scan revealed he has fractured a bone in his foot.

Whether weeks turn into months depends on the results of a second scan.

“I don't know the timeframe yet for 'Benno',” said assistant coach Wayne Hatswell. “I am fearing it is long-term but I don't know the scale of it yet.

“He fractured his third metatarsal but we are waiting for a scan report on ligament damage and if that is added to it then it affects the length out.

“He has been really important for us this year in defence and midfield; he is a tough cookie and will come back but we’ve got to do things without him.”

INFLUENTIAL: County midfielder/defender Scot Bennett

Bennett has been a firm fixture in manager Michael Flynn’s side and 219 of his 241 appearances for the club have been as a starter.

The Exiles will be boosted by the return of playmaker Ed Upson against the Saddlers after he missed the Cobblers defeat because of a sickness bug.

Bennett was partnered by teenager Aneurin Livermore on Tuesday and there will be a new combination this weekend, and a chance to impress.

“Benno is so effective in what he does, he covers a lot of ground and is great around the place. He is low maintenance and you know that you are going to get 100 per cent,” said Hatswell.

“He will be a big miss but there are other people that can come in. We want to get Ed back in and there's Chris Missilou and Matty Dolan can play there as well [as defence], so we do have options.”

ENERGETIC: Scot Bennett (right) in action at Tranmere

Central defender Mickey Demetriou hopes that his fellow stalwart will soon be back in the side but believes they have the quality in the squad to cushion the blow.

"I am hoping it's not going to be too long-term but it will be a blow,” said the 31-year-old vice-captain. “We've been here five years together and when he's fit, he is in the side.

“He is a big player for us whether central midfield or centre-back or wherever he is asked to do a job, but we've got a strong squad now and that gives a chance to somebody.

“If it's Aneurin, who has done well, then it's an opportunity to show his talent, if the gaffer goes for someone else then it's a chance to stake a claim.

“Fingers crossed for Benno it won't be as long-term as first thought and he can crack on with the recovery.”