VACCINE passports will be required to enter nightclubs and events in Wales from next month.

The first minister announced today that people will have to show a NHS Covid Pass to enter clubs and attend events.

The measure is being introduced to help control the spread of coronavirus – cases are currently very high in Wales but the alert level will remain at zero for the next three weeks.

Announcing the outcome of the latest three-week review of the coronavirus regulations, the Mark Drakeford today encouraged everyone to work from home whenever possible and to make sure they are fully vaccinated.

This week we completed our 21 day review of the coronavirus regulations in Wales.



I'll be holding a press conference today to provide an update on the latest public health situation and the steps we all need to take to keep Wales safe.



Join me live at 12:15

Awareness and enforcement of other key Covid protection measures, including face coverings in indoor public places and on public transport, will be increased.

What has Mark Drakeford said about the NHS Covid Pass?





Mr Drakeford said: “Across Wales, coronavirus cases have risen to very high levels over the summer as more people have been gathering and meeting. Tragically, more people are dying from this terrible virus.

“The very strong advice we have from our scientific advisers is to take early action to prevent infections increasing further.

“The last thing we want is further lockdowns and for businesses to have to close their doors once again. That’s why we must take small but meaningful action now to control the spread of the virus and reduce the need for tougher measures later.”

What will I need an NHS Covid Pass for in Wales?





The requirement to show an NHS Covid Pass will come into force from October 11.

All over-18s will need to have a NHS Covid Pass to enter:

Nightclubs

Indoor, non-seated events for more than 500 people, such as concerts or conventions

Outdoor non-seated events for more than 4,000 people

Any setting or event with more than 10,000 people in attendance

People who are fully vaccinated in Wales can already download the NHS COVID Pass to securely show and share their vaccine status. It also allows people to show they have had a negative lateral flow test result within the last 48 hours.

The first minister added: “My message to you today is a simple but serious one – the pandemic is not over and we all need to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

"We have high levels of the virus in our communities and while our fantastic vaccination programme has helped stop thousands more people from becoming seriously ill or dying, the pressure on the NHS is increasing.

“We hope introducing the requirement to show a COVID pass will help keep venues and events – many of which have only recently started trading again – open.

“Showing a COVID Pass is already part of our collective effort to keep businesses open with some major events, such as the successful Green Man Festival, using it.

“We will continue to work closely with all businesses affected to ensure a smooth introduction and operation of this system.

“We want to do everything we can to Keep Wales Safe as we head into the autumn.”