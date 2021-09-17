A POPULAR charity music event is returning to Blaenau Gwent.

Dollfest – The Return will be held at the Dolls House, Abertillery on Saturday, September 25.

The festival is a key part of the venue’s calendar and for many bands across south Wales and further afield, but like most events, was cancelled due to Covid last year.

Paul Cairns, of organisers Rock n Roll Circus said: “It’s great to be back and we have put together a cracking line-up to relaunch Dollfest, with eight bands playing on the day.

“Some supporters may have noticed that it is a one-day festival rather than the usual two. We felt it would be better to come back gradually in the circumstances but look to being back to full strength in 2022.

“As previous, we will not be taking cash on the door. Instead, we would ask rock fans attending to bring along food donations which will then be handed over to the local food banks, This has resulted in amazing amounts being donated at previous events and we are confident that this year will be just as successful.”

NFA will headline Dollfest - The Return

Fans attending the festival will be able to see ‘skunk rock’ band NFA, rockers Suicide Notes and Cotswolds punks Ambition Demolition.

They will be joined by The Woodsman, Blunt Trauma, Trigger McPoopshute, Chcked and MC16.

Suicide Notes

Suicide Notes’ guitarist Alex Holmes said: “It’s been a rough couple of years for everybody, but live music has taken a particular hit. We’re really, really pleased and proud to be able to do what we can for such an important cause. Like other charities, foodbanks have taken a big hit during the pandemic so it’s good to be able to help turn the tide.”

Ambition Demolition vocalist/guitarist Alan Cattermoul said: “We are proud to be playing Dollfest and support the food banks. Punk is one big family and that means taking care of everyone by doing what you can.”

Ambition Demolition

Doors for Dollfest – The Return will open at 2pm, with the first band on at 3pm.