COACH Wayne Hatswell says Newport County AFC need to be brave to get the ball down in a League Two that has reverted to blood and thunder football.

The coronavirus pandemic meant that the 2020/21 campaign was largely played behind closed doors but the fans are back in the stands this season.

Hatswell believes that has influenced the style of football in the fourth tier, and presented a challenge for the Exiles.

Last season they enjoyed a promotion push by playing out from the back with Matty Dolan earning their player of the season award from the heart of the defence and Josh Sheehan pulling the strings from midfield.

Sheehan left in the summer to step up to League One with Bolton Wanderers but was replaced by Ed Upson, another midfielder comfortable on the ball.

County still intend to have a possession-based gameplan, but that went wrong on Tuesday when beaten by Northampton at Rodney Parade.

Manager Michael Flynn lamented a lack of movement off the ball that led to his side playing into the hands of the Cobblers by going long to forwards Lewis Collins and Timmy Abraham, a pair of 20-year-olds who are not suited to the physical battle.

Cameron Norman looks to attack from the back for County against Northampton

The Exiles have started the season with a run of games away from home because of work to their Rodney Parade pitch, so drawing conclusions about their methodology is tough.

However, Hatswell believes the players have to get used to playing in front of fans again – and resist the temptation to go route one against Walsall tomorrow.

"It's had an effect on the style of football, a really big impact," said Flynn's right-hand man. "The league is going back to type.

"League Two was very well known for being direct and physical. With fans back in the building, the league is getting back to that again.

"With no fans, players were able to try things a bit more that were a bit risky, playing through midfield and out from the back. You are not really seeing that this year.

"It's great to have fans back when you are winning through, when you are losing it's not so good!

"It's had that influence on players, they maybe just don't want to take that extra risk under pressure. They don't want to be making mistakes."

Hatswell says that County can reap the rewards of taking risks by keeping the ball down and getting on the front foot to earn the loud backing of the Amber Army.

"We need to win football matches and give them something. Our fans are notorious for getting behind us, they are brilliant," he said.

"They make it uncomfortable for the opposition but we've not had that yet because we've only had two games at home in the league and have not got going.

"We want to make Newport a fortress, which we have done in years gone by. We will do again this year, without a doubt.

"Just being a little braver in possession could be part of the process for us."

County are looking for a big response to their display against Northampton.

"We are looking for a reaction from our players. We want to put Tuesday to bed and get back to winning," said Hatswell.

"We don't want to dwell on it too long. We've got to learn from it but we've got a big game coming up now.

"That disappointment will hopefully be the catalyst to us being back on track."

League Two fixtures: Northampton v Swindon (2pm), Bradford v Barrow, Bristol Rovers v Leyton Orient, Carlisle v Scunthorpe, Colchester v Crawley, Exeter v Sutton, Mansfield v Rochdale, County v Walsall, Oldham v Hartlepool, Port Vale v Harrogate, Stevenage v Forest Green, Tranmere v Salford.