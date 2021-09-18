A recall has been issued on a make of sausages as they are a health risk.

The six pack of traditional pork sausages from Edwards of Conwy have been recalled.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have warned customers not to eat the sausages and to return them to the store for a full refund.

Why are they being recalled and wha packs are affected?





Explaining the recall, they said: “Edwards of Conwy is recalling 6 Traditional Pork Sausages because they contain wheat (gluten) which is not mentioned on the label.

“This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.

Edwards of Conwy recalls 6 Traditional Pork Sausages because of undeclared wheat (gluten) #FoodAllergy https://t.co/gcId2JONB1 pic.twitter.com/45HHqb2Ppd — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) September 16, 2021

“Some of the batches affected have now passed their durability date, however the product can be frozen.”

The recall affects packs with use by dates of September 11, September 12, September 21 and September 25.

What should customers do?





Edwards of Conwy is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

The FSA said: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, do not eat it.

“Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

An Edwards of Conwy spokesperson said: “Recently a small number of our 400g Traditional Pork Sausage packs were produced containing an ingredient wheat (gluten) which was not included in the list of ingredients on the back.

“Although we do not market or sell this product as being ‘gluten-free’, we have consulted with the Food Standards Agency and decided to remove this small number of packs from supermarkets as a precaution.

“Food safety is our absolute priority and so we are encouraging customers who may be concerned to return the product to the store from which it was bought for a full refund. This is only applicable to 400g Traditional Pork Sausage packs with the following use by dates; 11th, 12th, 21st and 25th September.”