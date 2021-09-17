People in Wales will soon have to produce a covid vaccine pass – or a vaccine passport, to attend nightclubs and events in Wales.

It has today been announced that the drastic step has been introduced in a bit to prevent the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

While essential services and facilities will be unaffected, anyone hoping to visit non-essential leisure facilities and attractions will have to show an NHS Covid Pass to gain admittance.

This measure will be rolled out across Wales from October 11, and the announcement comes just days after senior figures in UK Government ruled out similar measures in England.

In Wales, all over-18s will be required to produce a pass.

According to the Welsh Government, the vaccine pass will be needed in the following types of establishment:

Nightclubs

Indoor, non-seated events for more than 500 people, such as concerts or conventions

Outdoor non-seated events for more than 4,000 people

Any setting or event with more than 10,000 people in attendance

The key question at the moment that many seem to be asking is, how can you get hold of a vaccine pass.

Thankfully, the process seems fairly straightforward, and you can find out just what to expect below.

How to get a vaccine pass in Wales

The vaccine pass process in Wales is as simple as downloading the NHS COVID Pass – as this can be used to show and share a person’s vaccine status.

It also has a function which allows negative lateral flow test results from the last 48 hours to be inputted.

Over the coming days and weeks, it is expected that further information and guidance will be published by the government, in a bid to make the rollout of this process as easy as possible.

According to the Welsh Government website, "To access the service, you’ll need to register for an NHS login. You will need to upload a photo of your ID (passport, full UK driving licence, full European driving licence)."

What has been said about the vaccine pass announcement?





First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “My message to you today is a simple but serious one – the pandemic is not over and we all need to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

"We have high levels of the virus in our communities and while our fantastic vaccination programme has helped stop thousands more people from becoming seriously ill or dying, the pressure on the NHS is increasing.

“We hope introducing the requirement to show a COVID pass will help keep venues and events – many of which have only recently started trading again – open.

“Showing a COVID Pass is already part of our collective effort to keep businesses open with some major events, such as the successful Green Man Festival, using it. We will continue to work closely with all businesses affected to ensure a smooth introduction and operation of this system.

“We want to do everything we can to Keep Wales Safe as we head into the autumn.”