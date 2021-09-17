EMERGENCY services were called out to the scene of a crash in Caerleon, Newport.
Police and ambulance services are attending a crash on Mill Street, which has not long been reopened, near Sainsbury's.
Pictures from the scene show an air ambulance attending.
Newport Bus have tweeted that its services are being impacted by the incident - specifically services 27, 28, 29.
Gwent Police are advisitng motorists to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.