EMERGENCY services were called out to the scene of a crash in Caerleon, Newport. 

Police and ambulance services are attending a crash on Mill Street, which has not long been reopened, near Sainsbury's. 

Pictures from the scene show an air ambulance attending. 

Newport Bus have tweeted that its services are being impacted by the incident - specifically services 27, 28, 29. 

The street is closed off by police. Picture: Matt Ward

An air ambulance is on scene. Picture: Matt Ward

Gwent Police are advisitng motorists to avoid the area and find an alternative route. 

 