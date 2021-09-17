GWENT Police are investigating the death of a motorcyclist in Machen in a car crash.
The crash occurred at around 9.25am on Wednesday, September 15 and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The motorcyclist has been named as 50-year-old Ian Edwards and he was from the Caerphilly area.
Specialists are now giving support to his family.
- Do you work at one of Gwent’s many fantastic schools and want to show off the brilliant work you do each and every day? Click here to submit some information and pictures and we’ll share them with our readers.
Gwent Police are appealing for any information regarding the incident including anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV.
A Gwent Police spokesman said on Twitter: "We’re investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Ty Canol Lane, Machen at around 9.25am on Wednesday 15 September.
"A 50-year-old motorcyclist from the Caerphilly area was pronounced dead at the scene, and his family are receiving support from specialist officers.
"We're asking for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to call us.
"Anyone with details can call 101, quoting 2100325329.
"You can contact us directly on social media, or you can call CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111."
READ MORE:
- Why the NHS Covid Pass is being introduced in Wales
- Blaenavon firm banned from aging their cheese in Big Pit
- Welsh universities ranked in league table - including Newport
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.